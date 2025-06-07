Alleged Rigging in Maharashtra: A Blueprint for Electoral Manipulation

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating electoral fraud in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Describing it as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy', he alleged that such tactics could spread to other states, claiming that actions like inflated voter turnout and fake voter additions are imminent threats.

The former Congress president warned that these tactics could further erode public faith in democratic institutions.

