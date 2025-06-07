Alleged Rigging in Maharashtra: A Blueprint for Electoral Manipulation
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of rigging the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, describing it as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy'. Highlighting alleged electoral irregularities, he warns of similar tactics in Bihar and other BJP-stronghold states. Gandhi emphasizes the severe impact on institutions and public trust in democracy.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating electoral fraud in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.
Describing it as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy', he alleged that such tactics could spread to other states, claiming that actions like inflated voter turnout and fake voter additions are imminent threats.
The former Congress president warned that these tactics could further erode public faith in democratic institutions.
