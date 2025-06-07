Left Menu

BNP Criticizes Election Delay Amid Political Tensions

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed disappointment over Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's decision to schedule elections for April 2026. The BNP demands polls by December 2023, considering the people's prolonged struggle for voting rights and potential complications arising from adverse weather and Ramadan. Tensions rise amid political demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:11 IST
elections
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expressed dissatisfaction over Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's announcement to schedule elections for April 2026. The BNP insists elections should occur by December 2023, considering various logistical challenges.

As reported by the Dhaka Tribune, the BNP referenced the victory achieved by the sacrifices of students and masses during the July uprising, contrasting it with the disappointment brought about by election delays. The BNP argues that timely elections are essential for restoring democratic rights stripped away for over a decade.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman convened an emergency virtual meeting, stressing the significance of avoiding adverse weather and Ramadan during elections. Yunus's response focused on unrelated issues like ports, drawing criticism for his choice of language, sparking further political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

