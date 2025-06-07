Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Convoy Accident Unharmed

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav survived a convoy accident unscathed as a truck collided with his vehicles, injuring three security personnel, who are now stable. The accident in Bihar's Vaishali district is under investigation, with questions raised about negligence in security measures and possible intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:29 IST
In a concerning incident early Saturday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped harm when a speeding truck collided with his convoy in Bihar's Vaishali district. The incident, which resulted in injuries to three of his security personnel, has raised serious questions about convoy security.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the Patna-Muzaffarpur National Highway, near Goraul, as Yadav's convoy paused for a tea break. Although Yadav's vehicle was not directly hit, the close proximity of the accident highlighted potential security lapses.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with local police arresting the truck driver and his aide. Meanwhile, Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya, has publicly questioned the security arrangements, urging a thorough examination of the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

