Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out 'Competition of Corruption' in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of encouraging a 'competition of corruption' in various sectors, including police, tehsil, and construction projects. He backed his claims with a video showcasing the substandard condition of a newly paved road.

Yadav's criticism, made public on his social media handle, painted a stark picture of what he describes as a rampant culture of corruption. "Construction work under the corrupt BJP is just like the party -- shiny from top, lifeless inside!" he commented, calling out the alleged hollow governance.

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP strategically appoints officials who are willing to overlook misconduct to stay in favor with the ruling party. He accused the government of mistaking reputation damage for accolades, suggesting that the party sees failure as a stepping stone to rise.

