Eknath Shinde Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claim

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has firmly rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks regarding potential 'match-fixing' in the 2024 state assembly elections.

Shinde dismissed Gandhi's allegations as unfounded and typical of a party struggling for relevance in the national political arena. According to Shinde, these accusations are desperate attempts by a defeated opposition to regain political credibility.

Highlighting the election strategy of the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, Shinde credited their focus on pressing issues for securing a decisive win in Maharashtra. He also criticized the opposition for inconsistency, labeling their actions as hypocrisy that the public won't forget.

(With inputs from agencies.)