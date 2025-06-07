Left Menu

Trump and Musk Feud: A Billionaire Standoff

Donald Trump warns Elon Musk of 'serious consequences' if Musk funds Democrats opposing a major tax bill. Trump's relationship with Musk is reportedly over. Musk's criticism complicates the bill's passage, though Trump remains confident it will pass. A feud simmers as Musk tries to de-escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:56 IST
Trump and Musk Feud: A Billionaire Standoff
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk, suggesting there will be 'serious consequences' if Musk supports Democrats contesting a substantial tax and spending bill. This announcement comes as Trump declares his relationship with the tech billionaire effectively severed.

During a conversation with NBC News, Trump mentioned potential consequences but refrained from detailing what they might entail, adding that no discussions had occurred about investigating Musk. When asked about the possibility of rekindling their relationship, Trump retorted with an unequivocal 'No.'

Musk's vocal opposition to the bill has further complicated its progress through Congress, where Republicans enjoy a narrow majority. Despite this, Trump maintains confidence that the bill will be enacted by July 4. Musk's attempts to de-escalate the public spat include deleting critical social media posts, while Trump hints at reviewing Musk's federal contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025