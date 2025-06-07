Trump and Musk Feud: A Billionaire Standoff

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk, suggesting there will be 'serious consequences' if Musk supports Democrats contesting a substantial tax and spending bill. This announcement comes as Trump declares his relationship with the tech billionaire effectively severed.

During a conversation with NBC News, Trump mentioned potential consequences but refrained from detailing what they might entail, adding that no discussions had occurred about investigating Musk. When asked about the possibility of rekindling their relationship, Trump retorted with an unequivocal 'No.'

Musk's vocal opposition to the bill has further complicated its progress through Congress, where Republicans enjoy a narrow majority. Despite this, Trump maintains confidence that the bill will be enacted by July 4. Musk's attempts to de-escalate the public spat include deleting critical social media posts, while Trump hints at reviewing Musk's federal contracts.

