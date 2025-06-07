Left Menu

Trump vs. Musk: Business Ties in Turmoil

President Donald Trump has intensified his conflict with Elon Musk, threatening consequences if Musk supports Democrats. Their public spat began with Musk criticizing a pending bill. Trump accuses Musk of unfair attacks, heightening tensions with potential ramifications due to Musk's federal contracts.

President Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Elon Musk, stating he has no intention of mending ties and warning of potential repercussions if Musk aids Democrats in future elections.

Trump's latest comments hint at a shift, transforming Musk from ally to target, complicating matters as Musk's enterprises, such as Tesla and SpaceX, benefit heavily from federal contracts.

Relations soured over Musk's critique of a pending bill, amplifying the discord with implications for Trump's administration and GOP leaders.

