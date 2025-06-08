Colombian Senator Uribe Turbay's Rally Attack: A Threat to Democracy
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a potential presidential candidate, was shot at a rally. The attack, condemned internationally, highlights political violence in Colombia. President Gustavo Petro canceled a trip due to the incident. Authorities arrested a teen suspect and are offering a reward for capturing others involved.
In a shocking attack, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and critically injured during a campaign rally in Bogota, Colombia, as authorities confirmed on Saturday. The senator, a prominent figure in the conservative Democratic Center party, was wounded by assailants at a park in the Fontibon neighborhood.
Images on social media showed Uribe Turbay, 39, in distress, as he received assistance. Admitted to Santa Fe Foundation hospital, he is undergoing complex medical procedures, including neurosurgery, fighting for his life according to his wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona. The Attorney General's Office reported additional victims and arrested a 15-year-old suspect at the scene.
The government, offering a reward for information, stresses this act endangers democratic integrity. President Gustavo Petro canceled an overseas trip, emphasizing the seriousness of the event. International leaders condemned the violence, highlighting growing concerns over political rhetoric and violence in Colombia.
