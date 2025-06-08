Left Menu

Karnataka Politics in Turmoil: BJP Demands CM's Resignation Over Tragic Stampede

Karnataka BJP legislators protested demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar after a deadly stampede during an IPL celebration in Bengaluru. Blaming negligence, they seek legal action against the leaders and plan to meet the Governor for government dismissal.

08-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Karnataka BJP legislators and Parliamentarians staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a tragic stampede in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred during the IPL victory celebrations in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium, resulted in 11 people losing their lives.

The protest, led by opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaseamy, took place in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. The BJP accused the state government of gross negligence leading to the tragedy, and they called for legal action against the two senior Congress leaders. Ashoka labeled Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as the 'Real Culprits of Bengaluru' during the protest.

Ashoka further criticized the government for suspending police officers, arguing that the real fault lay with the government for ignoring safety concerns. The BJP leaders plan to meet with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging intervention and demanding the dismissal of the current government due to its failure to ensure public safety during the event.

