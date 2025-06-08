Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Defeat Remarks

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has sharply criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent statements concerning the Bihar Assembly elections, suggesting the latter has already conceded defeat. Paswan remarked that Gandhi should focus on addressing the internal issues within his own Congress party rather than casting aspersions on constitutional bodies.

Paswan further commented on the Congress's tendency to search for excuses instead of introspecting after electoral setbacks. He accused the Congress leader of prematurely accepting defeat in Bihar and predicted further losses in states like Assam and Bengal. The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav lent support to Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission, accusing the BJP of undermining constitutional institutions. Yadav claimed the BJP had pre-emptive access to election schedules through its IT Cell. The Election Commission, however, dismissed Gandhi's allegations regarding Maharashtra's electoral processes as unsubstantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)