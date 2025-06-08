Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Media Approach

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns on Sunday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's avoidance of unscripted press conferences, questioning his commitment to transparency and accountability. Ramesh highlighted that despite media's crucial role in democracy, Modi has not engaged in such press meets for 11 years, opting instead for tightly controlled appearances.

Ramesh, in an interview with ANI, pointed out Modi's numerous interviews during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were heavily orchestrated, calling Modi's approach a stark departure from predecessors who faced media with spontaneity. He criticized Modi for not addressing opposition inquiries in Parliament and skipping all-party meetings, labeling these actions as anti-democratic.

Furthermore, Ramesh challenged Modi on issues concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's claims about India-Pakistan negotiations. He expressed disappointment in Modi's silence over Trump's repeated assertions and the lack of discourse on defense matters disclosed by Indian officials abroad. Ramesh emphasized the need for Modi to engage openly with the media to demonstrate accountability.

In addition, Ramesh echoed Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral malpractices in Maharashtra's 2024 polls, suggesting serious doubts about the integrity of the electoral process, from voter registration to election commissions. He questioned the BJP's involvement in electoral communications and called for electoral transparency and independence.

Gandhi's recent article alleging election rigging in Maharashtra was noted by Ramesh, listing a five-step process of orchestrating electoral outcomes. Concerns were raised about similar issues potentially affecting the upcoming Bihar elections, urging Election Commission to address these claims independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)