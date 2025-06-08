Maharashtra's Political Showdown: Fadnavis vs. Gandhi
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of undermining the people's mandate in the 2024 state assembly polls. Gandhi alleged electoral malpractice, countered by Fadnavis, who contends Gandhi must introspect rather than blame the system. The BJP-led alliance won the polls decisively, defeating Gandhi's coalition.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of rejecting the people's mandate after his defeat in the 2024 state assembly polls. Fadnavis contends that instead of introspecting on the electoral loss, Gandhi is making excuses for potential future defeats in upcoming assembly elections.
In a forceful rebuttal to Gandhi's allegations of electoral fraud, highlighted through various media platforms, Fadnavis called these claims a disrespect to the democratic process. The BJP leader urged Gandhi to consider the underlying reasons for his lack of connection with the electorate rather than defaming democratic institutions.
Emphasizing the credibility of the Election Commission, Fadnavis noted that historical trends in voter turnout supported the legitimacy of the 2024 elections. He further encouraged Gandhi to cease spreading falsehoods that could harm the nation's trust in constitutional frameworks and democratic procedures.
