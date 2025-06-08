Modi Government Marks 11th Year Amid Political Upheaval
The Modi government enters its 11th year amid significant political developments, including a surprising loss of majority in the Lok Sabha and tension in Maharashtra surrounding election rigging claims. Meanwhile, various issues persist, such as Covid case rise and political focus on Manipur's unrest.
The 11th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration comes at a politically charged time, following an unforeseen defeat in the Lok Sabha elections where the BJP lost its majority, despite projecting a strong performance.
Election integrity is a hot topic as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands a response from the Election Commission over alleged rigging during the Maharashtra polls. Additionally, the Congress criticizes Modi for insensitivity towards Manipur's current turmoil.
On the health front, India faces a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, now surpassing 6,000 active infections. Various other political and economic issues, including FDI influx and international trade discussions, continue to take center stage.
