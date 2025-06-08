Modi Government Marks 11th Year Amid Political Upheaval

The 11th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration comes at a politically charged time, following an unforeseen defeat in the Lok Sabha elections where the BJP lost its majority, despite projecting a strong performance.

Election integrity is a hot topic as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands a response from the Election Commission over alleged rigging during the Maharashtra polls. Additionally, the Congress criticizes Modi for insensitivity towards Manipur's current turmoil.

On the health front, India faces a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, now surpassing 6,000 active infections. Various other political and economic issues, including FDI influx and international trade discussions, continue to take center stage.