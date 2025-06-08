Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Rising Power in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, firmly assured on Sunday that the NDA would come to power in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Speaking to party officials, Shah described Madurai as a hub of 'Parivartan', emphasizing that the BJP's Karyakarta Sammelan could be pivotal in unseating the DMK.

He projected that the BJP-AIADMK coalition would establish a government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections, citing DMK's governance as a total failure.