Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Rising Power in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently announced that the NDA will establish governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by 2026. Addressing party members, he emphasized the BJP-AIADMK alliance's strength in challenging DMK's governance, predicting a transformative political shift in the states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, firmly assured on Sunday that the NDA would come to power in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Speaking to party officials, Shah described Madurai as a hub of 'Parivartan', emphasizing that the BJP's Karyakarta Sammelan could be pivotal in unseating the DMK.
He projected that the BJP-AIADMK coalition would establish a government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections, citing DMK's governance as a total failure.
