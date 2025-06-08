Unity Call for Akali Factions: A Tribute to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, in a poignant appeal, urged all Akali factions to set aside their differences and egos to unite in a bid to form a robust 'Panthic' party. This coalition, Jakhar stressed, is essential not only for Punjab but for the nation at large.

The call was made during a ceremony in Sangrur district, where leaders from various political and Sikh entities assembled to pay their respects to veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who passed on May 28 at 89 due to health complications.

The event was attended by notable figures, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, reflecting the broad political significance of Dhindsa's legacy. Jakhar's appeal for unity is seen as a tribute to Dhindsa's lifelong dedication to community service.

