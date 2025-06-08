Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's 100 Days: A People-Centric Approach

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizes previous administrations while highlighting her government's public-service focus. In a speech marking 100 days in office, she emphasized developmental projects like cloud seeding and defended minimal advertising, underscoring her commitment to action over publicity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:09 IST
Rekha Gupta's 100 Days: A People-Centric Approach
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reiterated her government's commitment to action over publicity in a public meeting held in Janakpuri. Addressing the gathering as she marked 100 days in office, Gupta emphasized the developmental successes of her government in the constituency.

In a veiled criticism of past administrations, Gupta noted that prior governments would blame external factors like the lieutenant governor for inaction. She highlighted the shift since her governance, attributing the success to Prime Minister Modi's influence and the BJP-led administration's cohesive approach.

Gupta also announced a groundbreaking initiative: cloud seeding in Delhi. She stressed that while such efforts have not been advertised, this reflects her government's focus on substantial service rather than on accolades. 'No expense is greater than the lives of our people,' she proclaimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025