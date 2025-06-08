Rekha Gupta's 100 Days: A People-Centric Approach

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reiterated her government's commitment to action over publicity in a public meeting held in Janakpuri. Addressing the gathering as she marked 100 days in office, Gupta emphasized the developmental successes of her government in the constituency.

In a veiled criticism of past administrations, Gupta noted that prior governments would blame external factors like the lieutenant governor for inaction. She highlighted the shift since her governance, attributing the success to Prime Minister Modi's influence and the BJP-led administration's cohesive approach.

Gupta also announced a groundbreaking initiative: cloud seeding in Delhi. She stressed that while such efforts have not been advertised, this reflects her government's focus on substantial service rather than on accolades. 'No expense is greater than the lives of our people,' she proclaimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)