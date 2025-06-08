Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds RCB Victory Celebration Amidst Tragic Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends the decision to hold the RCB victory celebration at Vidhana Soudha despite warnings of potential security issues. The event proceeded without incidents there, but a subsequent celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in a stampede, causing 11 fatalities and several injuries. The opposition criticizes the government's handling.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under fire for the decision to proceed with the RCB victory celebration in front of Vidhana Soudha, despite prior warnings regarding security challenges. While no untoward incident occurred at the Vidhana Soudha, a subsequent celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in a stampede causing numerous casualties.

A letter from the DCP of Vidhana Soudha security had surfaced, advising against the hasty organization of the event due to personnel shortages and security concerns. Despite these concerns, the event proceeded at Vidhana Soudha as authorized by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Responding to criticisms, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the event at Vidhana Soudha was organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association and questioned the alleged negligence of government decision-making in the unfortunate events that followed at the stadium.

