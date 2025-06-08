Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Faces, Social Justice Emphasized

In a significant political development, the Telangana government witnessed its first cabinet expansion under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Congress lawmakers G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari were inducted as ministers, a move signaling the party's commitment to social justice.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma officiated the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, with prominent figures like CM Reddy, cabinet colleagues, and various MLAs in attendance. This expansion follows weeks of anticipation and internal discussions involving state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC leaders in Delhi.

The recent appointments highlight the party's focus on diverse representation, as the new ministers hail from SC and backward communities. Despite the cabinet now having 15 members, three seats remain unfilled, with further appointments expected to align with demographic considerations highlighted by recent caste surveys.