Left Menu

Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Faces, Social Justice Emphasized

The Telangana government saw its first cabinet expansion under CM A Revanth Reddy as Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as ministers. The move aims for social justice, reflecting representation from SC and backward communities while leaving three vacancies open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:25 IST
Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Faces, Social Justice Emphasized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Telangana government witnessed its first cabinet expansion under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Congress lawmakers G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari were inducted as ministers, a move signaling the party's commitment to social justice.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma officiated the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, with prominent figures like CM Reddy, cabinet colleagues, and various MLAs in attendance. This expansion follows weeks of anticipation and internal discussions involving state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC leaders in Delhi.

The recent appointments highlight the party's focus on diverse representation, as the new ministers hail from SC and backward communities. Despite the cabinet now having 15 members, three seats remain unfilled, with further appointments expected to align with demographic considerations highlighted by recent caste surveys.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025