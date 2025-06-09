Trump's Reinforced Travel Ban Sparks Global Reaction

President Donald Trump has reintroduced a travel ban impacting citizens from 12 nations, predominantly in Africa and the Middle East, and imposing tighter restrictions on seven additional countries. This revived policy underscores Trump's firm stance on immigration driven by national security concerns.

The newly announced travel ban includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and other nations, while heightened restrictions extend to countries like Cuba and Venezuela. Exemptions apply to green card holders, dual citizens, and specified groups, emphasizing a complicated web of restrictions based on extensive security evaluations.

International response varies widely. While governments of affected nations express condemnation, supporters argue the move is necessary for domestic safety. The new directive rekindles debate over its implications and ethics, notably reviving controversies seen during Trump's prior tenure.