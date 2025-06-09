Left Menu

Trump's Reinforced Travel Ban Sparks Global Reaction

President Donald Trump reinstates and expands a travel ban, affecting citizens from 12 countries, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, and restricting access from seven others. The policy, linked to national security concerns, has drawn varied international reactions, from diplomatic protests to support from certain US quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Senegal | Updated: 09-06-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 03:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has reintroduced a travel ban impacting citizens from 12 nations, predominantly in Africa and the Middle East, and imposing tighter restrictions on seven additional countries. This revived policy underscores Trump's firm stance on immigration driven by national security concerns.

The newly announced travel ban includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and other nations, while heightened restrictions extend to countries like Cuba and Venezuela. Exemptions apply to green card holders, dual citizens, and specified groups, emphasizing a complicated web of restrictions based on extensive security evaluations.

International response varies widely. While governments of affected nations express condemnation, supporters argue the move is necessary for domestic safety. The new directive rekindles debate over its implications and ethics, notably reviving controversies seen during Trump's prior tenure.

