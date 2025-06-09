Left Menu

Tear Gas and Tensions: A Clash in Los Angeles Over Military Deployment

Tear gas was fired at Los Angeles protesters following President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, despite objections from state officials. This marked the first such deployment in decades without a governor's request. The move follows protests against immigration raids, drawing criticism and political division.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, tear gas was deployed against protesters in Los Angeles following President Donald Trump's controversial decision to send in the National Guard. The move was made over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest recent immigration raids, leading to confrontations with National Guard troops and federal agents. Despite the governor's protests, Trump authorized military deployment, raising questions about federal overreach without state consent.

The situation has sparked a national debate, with Trump emphasizing a need for law and order, while critics accuse him of authoritarian tactics. The deployment, intended to quell unrest, may inflame tensions further.

