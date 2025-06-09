South Korean President Addresses Soaring Prices

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has called on his administration to take urgent action to curb the rising cost of living, which he described as a source of significant public hardship.

Lee addressed members of an economy taskforce during a meeting held on Monday, emphasizing the need for immediate solutions to address the economic pressures facing citizens.

The president stressed that the government must work swiftly to implement measures that can help stabilize prices and offer relief to struggling households.

(With inputs from agencies.)