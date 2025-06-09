Left Menu

South Korean President Addresses Soaring Prices

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung urged swift measures to stabilize the country's rising prices, claiming the increasing cost of living is causing significant distress. He spoke at an economic taskforce meeting, highlighting the urgency for governmental intervention to alleviate public suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-06-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:42 IST
South Korean President Addresses Soaring Prices
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has called on his administration to take urgent action to curb the rising cost of living, which he described as a source of significant public hardship.

Lee addressed members of an economy taskforce during a meeting held on Monday, emphasizing the need for immediate solutions to address the economic pressures facing citizens.

The president stressed that the government must work swiftly to implement measures that can help stabilize prices and offer relief to struggling households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
2
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025