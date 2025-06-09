India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 11 years of his administration by highlighting India's substantial advances as a major global economy and influential voice on key issues such as climate change and digital innovation.

Modi underscored the importance of good governance during his tenure, focusing on transformation and inclusive growth. He pointed out that 60% of current Union ministers hail from SC, ST, and OBC categories, strengthening his government's social justice credentials against opposition critiques.

The Prime Minister detailed achievements like providing free food grains to 81 crore people, tap water to over 15 crore households, and cash assistance to 20 crore women during the pandemic, showcasing his administration's commitment to development and people-centric policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)