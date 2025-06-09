Left Menu

India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's achievements during his 11-year tenure, emphasizing rapid economic growth, inclusive policies, and social justice. The Modi government boasts significant representation from marginalized communities and focuses on policies benefiting various sectors. Modi emphasizes hope and confidence for India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:39 IST
India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 11 years of his administration by highlighting India's substantial advances as a major global economy and influential voice on key issues such as climate change and digital innovation.

Modi underscored the importance of good governance during his tenure, focusing on transformation and inclusive growth. He pointed out that 60% of current Union ministers hail from SC, ST, and OBC categories, strengthening his government's social justice credentials against opposition critiques.

The Prime Minister detailed achievements like providing free food grains to 81 crore people, tap water to over 15 crore households, and cash assistance to 20 crore women during the pandemic, showcasing his administration's commitment to development and people-centric policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025