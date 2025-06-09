Derek O'Brien Criticizes BJP Manifesto: Promises vs. Reality

As the ruling Union government marks the end of its first year in its current term, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has released a pointed critique of the BJP's manifesto promises. O'Brien elaborates on perceived discrepancies between BJP's pledges, focusing on issues like food security, employment, and economic policies.

O'Brien highlights the gap in BJP's promise to empower the neo-middle class, noting a rise in household liabilities and a fall in net financial savings. The BJP's pledge to create high-value jobs has allegedly resulted in more people being pushed towards agriculture, with nearly half of India's workforce now engaged in the sector.

Citing women's participation in employment, he mentions only a modest increase and criticizes the delayed implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. He also highlights serious concerns in manufacturing, infrastructure projects, and the BJP's claims of reducing corruption, pointing to low conviction rates by the Enforcement Directorate over the years.

