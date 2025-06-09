Left Menu

Letter Controversy: Tulip Siddiq Denies Allegations Amid Political Storm

Former UK minister Tulip Siddiq has denied allegations of corruption made by Bangladesh's anti-corruption committee, citing them as politically motivated. The Bangladesh Chief Advisor’s Office has not received her request for a meeting with Muhammad Yunus. Siddiq aims to clarify misunderstandings during Yunus's UK visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former UK minister Tulip Siddiq is facing allegations from Bangladesh's anti-corruption committee, which she vehemently denies, branding them as politically driven smears. Siddiq has sought a meeting with the interim government's head, Muhammad Yunus, to clarify the misunderstandings surrounding the accusations during his upcoming visit to the UK.

The Bangladesh Chief Advisor's Office, however, has not yet received Siddiq's letter requesting a meeting with Yunus. Siddiq is under scrutiny from Bangladesh authorities due to claims of land acquisition through misuse of power, allegations she describes as baseless and politically motivated.

As Yunus prepares for meetings with key UK figures, including King Charles and Keir Starmer, Siddiq maintains her innocence and appeals for clarity and dialogue with the authorities. Both Siddiq and her legal representatives have yet to receive formal communication regarding these allegations or the arrest warrant allegedly issued in Bangladesh.

