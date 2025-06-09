Left Menu

Aid Flotilla Seized Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and others. The activists aimed to protest military actions and humanitarian restrictions in Gaza. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel of unlawfully seizing the vessel in international waters, intensifying tensions in an ongoing blockade.

On Monday, Israeli forces seized a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained renowned climate campaigner Greta Thunberg alongside other activists on board. The boat was part of a protest against ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and the stringent blockade that has intensified during the conflict with Hamas.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, organizing the mission, accused Israel of unlawfully boarding the vessel, confiscating its essential supplies, and detaining the activists. According to their statement, the ship, carrying baby formula, food, and medical supplies, was intercepted in international waters, approximately 200 kilometers from Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the voyage as a publicity stunt, highlighting that activists would return home, and aid would be delivered to Gaza via established routes. Efforts to broker a truce remain stalled, with both sides entrenched in their positions regarding hostages and military actions.

