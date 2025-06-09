International Outcry as Greta Thunberg's Gaza Aid Yacht Intercepted by Israel

The interception of a yacht carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg off the coast of Gaza has sparked international outrage. The vessel intended to deliver humanitarian aid to the region, which has long been under a strict blockade by Israel.

M A Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli government's actions. 'CPIM condemns the Israeli government for intercepting the yacht carrying Greta Thunberg and 12 others with humanitarian aid to Gaza,' he stated in a post on X.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, organizer of the voyage, accused Israeli forces of 'kidnapping' the activists, with pre-recorded messages later released urging for international attention to the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)