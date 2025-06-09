Left Menu

International Outcry as Greta Thunberg's Gaza Aid Yacht Intercepted by Israel

The yacht carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, was intercepted by Israeli forces. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the act, calling for the safety of those onboard. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition criticized the maritime blockade and called the incident a kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The interception of a yacht carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg off the coast of Gaza has sparked international outrage. The vessel intended to deliver humanitarian aid to the region, which has long been under a strict blockade by Israel.

M A Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli government's actions. 'CPIM condemns the Israeli government for intercepting the yacht carrying Greta Thunberg and 12 others with humanitarian aid to Gaza,' he stated in a post on X.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, organizer of the voyage, accused Israeli forces of 'kidnapping' the activists, with pre-recorded messages later released urging for international attention to the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

