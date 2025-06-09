Left Menu

NATO's 400% Defence Leap: Strengthening Skies and Fortifying Europe

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte urges a fourfold increase in air and missile defenses amid rising Russian threats. Ahead of a London visit and a NATO summit, Rutte proposes higher military spending targets, aligning with some past U.S. demands. The alliance aims to reinforce European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to propose a significant enhancement in air and missile defenses to address growing threats from Russia. Ahead of a visit to London, Rutte emphasizes the need for a 'quantum leap' in collective defense and a substantial increase in military expenditure across NATO nations.

During meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Rutte will discuss boosting defense spending, with the UK pledging to increase its budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and 3% by 2034. Rutte's ambitious proposal calls for military spending at 3.5% of economic output and additional allocations for defense-related infrastructure.

Rutte's speech highlights the urgency for NATO to bolster its defensive capabilities, including a 400% rise in air and missile defense systems. His advocacy aims to meet demands for heightened security contributions from European nations, particularly in light of past criticisms and expectations from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

