Ivorian Election Tensions: Former Minister Billon Eyes Presidency After Thiam's Exclusion

Jean-Louis Billon, former trade minister of Ivory Coast, has announced his intention to run for president under the opposition PDCI party for the upcoming October elections. This comes after Tidjane Thiam, another potential candidate, was excluded from the final list last week, prompting new tensions in the country.

Billon criticized PDCI party officials for mishandling Thiam's candidacy, which he attributes to legal challenges regarding Thiam's nationality. Thiam, who renounced his French citizenship to meet eligibility requirements, plans to continue the electoral fight despite being barred by the electoral commission's recent decision.

With a backdrop of historical election-related violence, including the 2010 civil war, the Ivorian identity question looms large. Billon advocates reforms if elected, including easing dual nationality restrictions, fighting corruption, and promoting investments, as he urges a new generation of leaders to step forward in Ivory Coast politics.

