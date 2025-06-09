Political Tensions Escalate in West Tripura After Social Media Clash

Tensions heightened in West Tripura as Congress accused BJP supporters of attacking the house of Sahajan Islam, a leader from its youth wing, following his social media criticism of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The incident occurred after Islam's Facebook post allegedly contained derogatory remarks about the CM.

According to Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha, over 100 BJP and Yuva Morcha supporters stormed Islam's residence, causing damage and assaulting his family. This event took place late Sunday night, escalating political discord in the region.

As police intervened to calm the situation, Congress demanded the arrest of those involved in the violence, while the BJP condemned Islam's comments and filed an FIR. The clash underscores the heightened political climate in Tripura.