Political Tensions Escalate in West Tripura After Social Media Clash
A social media post by Sahajan Islam criticizing Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha led to a violent incident involving BJP workers ransacking Islam's home. Accusations flew between Congress and BJP, police intervened, and rising tensions highlighted political unrest in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tensions heightened in West Tripura as Congress accused BJP supporters of attacking the house of Sahajan Islam, a leader from its youth wing, following his social media criticism of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The incident occurred after Islam's Facebook post allegedly contained derogatory remarks about the CM.
According to Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha, over 100 BJP and Yuva Morcha supporters stormed Islam's residence, causing damage and assaulting his family. This event took place late Sunday night, escalating political discord in the region.
As police intervened to calm the situation, Congress demanded the arrest of those involved in the violence, while the BJP condemned Islam's comments and filed an FIR. The clash underscores the heightened political climate in Tripura.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- political tension
- Sahajan Islam
- Manik Saha
- BJP
- Congress
- social media
- violence
- Yuva Morcha
- FIR
ALSO READ
Tej Pratap Yadav's Controversy: Social Media Hack or Love Declaration?
Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks
Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP's 'Four-Engine' Governance for Waterlogging Woes
TMC Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Widows
Triangular Contest in Gujarat By-Elections: BJP, AAP, and Congress Gear Up