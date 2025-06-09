Former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid's Controversial Return Amidst Legal Allegations

Abdul Hamid, Bangladesh's former president, has returned home after receiving medical treatment in Thailand. His month-long absence triggered protests, due to accusations of his involvement in a murder tied to last year's political unrest.

Hamid's arrival back in Dhaka was met with controversy, as airport authorities faced scrutiny over their handling of his international travel. After protests, Bangladesh's interim government formed inquiry committees, and penalized airport officers for alleged negligence.

The former president, who was reportedly being treated for cancer, departed without court restraints. His case, linked to the July Uprising, remains under investigation, with no immediate arrests expected, authorities confirmed.