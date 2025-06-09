Former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid's Controversial Return Amidst Legal Allegations
Abdul Hamid, former Bangladeshi president, returned from Thailand following medical treatment, igniting protests over his alleged involvement in a murder case. His quiet departure and return prompted public outcry and led to disciplinary actions against immigration officials. Investigation into the allegations continues amid broader political turmoil.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Abdul Hamid, Bangladesh's former president, has returned home after receiving medical treatment in Thailand. His month-long absence triggered protests, due to accusations of his involvement in a murder tied to last year's political unrest.
Hamid's arrival back in Dhaka was met with controversy, as airport authorities faced scrutiny over their handling of his international travel. After protests, Bangladesh's interim government formed inquiry committees, and penalized airport officers for alleged negligence.
The former president, who was reportedly being treated for cancer, departed without court restraints. His case, linked to the July Uprising, remains under investigation, with no immediate arrests expected, authorities confirmed.
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Education Dilemma: Faith and Protests Amid Recruitment Crisis
Hyderabad Unites: Human Chain Protests Waqf Amendment Act
Manipur Protests: Identity and Integrity in the Balance
Mumbai High Court Halts Airport Tenders Amid Celebi-India Tensions
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions