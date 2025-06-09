International Outcry: Israel Intercepts Humanitarian Yacht with Greta Thunberg Onboard

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel intercepted a yacht carrying renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Leftist parties worldwide have condemned Israel's actions, decrying it as a violation of international law.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced strong objections, with General Secretary M A Baby asserting the need to ensure the yacht's safety and deliver aid to Gaza unhindered. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) proclaimed the interception as part of Israel's larger policy against Palestinians.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the voyage, stated that Israeli forces 'kidnapped' the activists, who had recorded messages in anticipation of this potential encounter. The parties urged an immediate cessation of the blockade and the release of detained activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)