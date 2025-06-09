Left Menu

International Outcry: Israel Intercepts Humanitarian Yacht with Greta Thunberg Onboard

Left parties condemned Israel's interception of a humanitarian yacht led by Greta Thunberg, carrying aid for Gaza. The Communist parties criticized Israel for violating international law and demanded the release of detained activists. The incident is part of an ongoing conflict concerning humanitarian missions in international waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:08 IST
International Outcry: Israel Intercepts Humanitarian Yacht with Greta Thunberg Onboard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel intercepted a yacht carrying renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Leftist parties worldwide have condemned Israel's actions, decrying it as a violation of international law.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced strong objections, with General Secretary M A Baby asserting the need to ensure the yacht's safety and deliver aid to Gaza unhindered. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) proclaimed the interception as part of Israel's larger policy against Palestinians.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the voyage, stated that Israeli forces 'kidnapped' the activists, who had recorded messages in anticipation of this potential encounter. The parties urged an immediate cessation of the blockade and the release of detained activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025