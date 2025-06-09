Left Menu

Ken Moelis Announces Transition in Leadership at Moelis & Co.

Ken Moelis will step down as CEO of Moelis & Co, transitioning to executive chair on October 1. Navid Mahmoodzadegan, his longtime partner, will take over the CEO role. This leadership shift aims to ensure smooth succession and growth opportunities for the investment bank founded by Moelis in 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST
Ken Moelis Announces Transition in Leadership at Moelis & Co.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ken Moelis is set to step down as CEO of Moelis & Co, passing leadership to Navid Mahmoodzadegan, in a transition effective from October 1. Moelis will assume the role of executive chair, according to the bank's statement on Monday. Jeff Raich, co-founder and co-president, will become executive vice chair.

This marking of a new era for the bank comes after Moelis's sole leadership since its inception in 2007. The seasoned dealmaker, known for his 40-year career and connections on Wall Street, had served notable clients, including U.S. President Donald Trump, and held senior positions at UBS. Moelis & Co is renowned for its advisory focus, setting it apart from traditional banks.

Founding CEOs often present succession challenges due to personal influence. However, Moelis is confident about the smooth transition. Announcing the change in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Moelis emphasized the strategic timing to promote a new generation of leadership, reflecting a broader vision for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025