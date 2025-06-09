Clash of Titans: Trump-Musk Feud Escalates with High Stakes

The escalating public feud between former U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has drawn attention as tensions rise over policy disagreements. This conflict, fueled by months of stress, has culminated in a social media spat over the president's tax and spending proposals.

Errol Musk, father of the tech mogul, spoke out about the issue, urging both parties to resolve their differences amicably. He remarked on the intense pressure both individuals face and stressed the necessity for resolution, stating, "They've had five months of intense stress."

Despite Musk's previous financial support for Trump's 2024 campaign, the relationship has soured, with Trump warning of consequences should Musk support Democrats. Errol Musk, while standing by his son, emphasized the importance of compromise, noting the challenges of sticking to one's principles in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)