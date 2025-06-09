Clash of Authority: Newsom vs. Trump's National Guard Deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump concerning the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. The deployment was a response to escalating immigration protests in the city, which saw demonstrators blocking major freeways and damaging property.

Newsom criticized the federal government's move as a violation of state sovereignty, noting the administration's failure to consult with him before activating the troops. The governor warned that such actions feed into chaos promoted by Trump, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

The National Guard's presence marks a significant escalation, reminiscent of past federal interventions, as protests erupted against the administration's immigration policies. Trump's emphasis on law and order in the face of protests reflects a broader tension between state and federal authorities.