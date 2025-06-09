Left Menu

Clash of Authority: Newsom vs. Trump's National Guard Deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to sue President Donald Trump over deploying the National Guard to manage immigration protests in Los Angeles. Newsom called the action illegal and a breach of state sovereignty, while Trump emphasized the need for law and order due to violent demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:55 IST
Clash of Authority: Newsom vs. Trump's National Guard Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump concerning the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. The deployment was a response to escalating immigration protests in the city, which saw demonstrators blocking major freeways and damaging property.

Newsom criticized the federal government's move as a violation of state sovereignty, noting the administration's failure to consult with him before activating the troops. The governor warned that such actions feed into chaos promoted by Trump, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

The National Guard's presence marks a significant escalation, reminiscent of past federal interventions, as protests erupted against the administration's immigration policies. Trump's emphasis on law and order in the face of protests reflects a broader tension between state and federal authorities.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025