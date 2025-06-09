Left Menu

BJP Alleges Political Intimidation in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra criticized the Congress government for using police power to intimidate Hindu leaders, following Suhas Shetty's murder. He accused the police of targeting BJP and Hindu activists, welcomed the NIA's investigation, and alleged Congress's bias against BJP supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra has leveled accusations against the ruling Congress government, claiming misuse of police authority to intimidate Hindu leaders. This follows the recent murder of Suhas Shetty, a Hindu activist, raising tensions between the political parties.

During a press conference, Vijayendra alleged that police raids on Hindu activists' homes were being conducted under the pretext of law and order maintenance. He further contended that these actions amount to intimidation, with the anti-communal wing reportedly targeting BJP strongholds.

In response to these allegations, Vijayendra expressed approval of the Union government's decision to allow the National Investigation Agency to take over the murder case, citing previous disinterest from the state. He accused the Congress of protecting its allies while undermining BJP affiliates, and questioned the intentions behind recent law enforcement actions.

