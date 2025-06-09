Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Courtesy Call: A Meeting with Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Described as a courtesy call by Adityanath, the specific agenda of their discussion wasn't disclosed. Adityanath expressed gratitude for Shah's time in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

The announcement of this meeting was shared by Shah's office on 'X', though the details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Yogi Adityanath described the meeting as a 'courtesy call' and thanked Amit Shah on 'X' for giving his valuable time.

