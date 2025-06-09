Left Menu

Trump Supports Arrest Amid California Immigration Protests

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for arresting California Governor Gavin Newsom due to pro-immigration protests in the state. The administration's border czar, Tom Homan, threatened arrests for obstructing immigration enforcement, prompting a defiant response from Newsom, further escalating tensions between state leaders and the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:10 IST
Trump Supports Arrest Amid California Immigration Protests
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday expressed his willingness to back the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom amidst ongoing pro-immigration protests in the state. These demonstrations have led to the deployment of the National Guard.

The situation escalated when Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, issued a warning last Saturday. Homan threatened to arrest anyone obstructing immigration enforcement efforts in California, specifically naming Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as potential targets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to these threats in a bold interview with NBC News, daring Homan to follow through on the arrest. When asked about Newsom's challenge, President Trump succinctly replied, "I would." The exchange highlights the growing tensions between California's state government and federal immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025