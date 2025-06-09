Trump Supports Arrest Amid California Immigration Protests

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday expressed his willingness to back the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom amidst ongoing pro-immigration protests in the state. These demonstrations have led to the deployment of the National Guard.

The situation escalated when Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, issued a warning last Saturday. Homan threatened to arrest anyone obstructing immigration enforcement efforts in California, specifically naming Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as potential targets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to these threats in a bold interview with NBC News, daring Homan to follow through on the arrest. When asked about Newsom's challenge, President Trump succinctly replied, "I would." The exchange highlights the growing tensions between California's state government and federal immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)