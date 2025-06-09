Heated Town Halls: Voter Jeers Highlight Issues with Trump's Sweeping Bill

Union representative Joe Mayhew challenged Republican Representative Mike Lawler at a town hall in New York, expressing concerns about proposed Medicaid changes under President Donald Trump's budget.

The contentious back-and-forth highlighted growing dissatisfaction with Trump's bill, which includes tax cuts and tightened welfare eligibility, as seen in voter reactions across similar events.

While Lawler defended the initiatives as gateways to workforce entry, the event underscored political tensions over America's economic policies, echoing in Lawler's district, a key political battleground.

(With inputs from agencies.)