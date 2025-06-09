Left Menu

Activists Detained En Route to Gaza: A High-Seas Stand-off

A boat carrying 12 activists, including Greta Thunberg, has been spotted near Israel's coast attempting to breach the Gaza blockade. The activists are en route to Ashdod port and will face detention before deportation, according to Israeli authorities.

A vessel carrying 12 activists, among them environmental activist Greta Thunberg, was detected off the coast of Israel as it attempted to challenge the country's blockade on Gaza. The sighting was reported by an Associated Press journalist present at the scene.

According to Israeli officials, the passengers will be sent to a detention center before their subsequent deportation from Israel. This action underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the Gaza blockade, which has been a contentious issue for years.

The interception of the activists' boat symbolizes a continuing international outcry and adds to the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. Observers are closely watching how this development will affect future activism efforts.

