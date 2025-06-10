U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: A Diplomatic Tug of War

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that discussions between the U.S. and Iran regarding a nuclear deal are set to continue this Thursday. He identified uranium enrichment as the primary obstacle, emphasizing Iran's rigorous negotiation approach.

Speaking at an economic event, Trump remarked on the challenges faced during talks, stating, "They're great negotiators," and expressing concerns over Iran's unwillingness to compromise on enrichment terms.

Trump also conversed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran, indicating the exchange was productive. A counter-proposal from Tehran is anticipated, prolonging the intricate diplomatic efforts.