U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: A Diplomatic Tug of War

President Donald Trump revealed ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, describing Tehran as a tough negotiator. Key disagreements center on uranium enrichment practices. Trump held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, highlighting common concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. An Iranian counter-proposal is expected as negotiations continue.

Updated: 10-06-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:30 IST
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: A Diplomatic Tug of War
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that discussions between the U.S. and Iran regarding a nuclear deal are set to continue this Thursday. He identified uranium enrichment as the primary obstacle, emphasizing Iran's rigorous negotiation approach.

Speaking at an economic event, Trump remarked on the challenges faced during talks, stating, "They're great negotiators," and expressing concerns over Iran's unwillingness to compromise on enrichment terms.

Trump also conversed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran, indicating the exchange was productive. A counter-proposal from Tehran is anticipated, prolonging the intricate diplomatic efforts.

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

