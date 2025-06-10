Tensions Rise: National Guard Deployed Amidst Los Angeles Immigration Protests

The Pentagon initiated an unprecedented military deployment on Monday, sending 700 Marines and 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to aid local enforcement with escalating immigration protests. The move, ordered by President Trump, faced immediate legal and political backlash from California leaders.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized the deployment, labelling it an unlawful use of federal power and a breach of state sovereignty. He aims to secure a court order to reverse the deployment, while Governor Newsom called for the National Guard to be retracted, citing unnecessary escalation.

The Los Angeles protests, sparked by immigration crackdowns and arrests, quickly turned volatile, with law enforcement using tear gas and rubber bullets. Protesters blocked freeways and engaged in confrontations with police, leading to numerous arrests and property damage in downtown LA.

