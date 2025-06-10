Tensions Rise: National Guard Deployed Amidst Los Angeles Immigration Protests
The Pentagon has sent 700 Marines and 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following protests against President Trump's immigration policies. California's Attorney General and Governor criticize the federal intervention. The protests resulted in arrests, clashes, and federal buildings becoming focal points of unrest.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon initiated an unprecedented military deployment on Monday, sending 700 Marines and 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to aid local enforcement with escalating immigration protests. The move, ordered by President Trump, faced immediate legal and political backlash from California leaders.
State Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized the deployment, labelling it an unlawful use of federal power and a breach of state sovereignty. He aims to secure a court order to reverse the deployment, while Governor Newsom called for the National Guard to be retracted, citing unnecessary escalation.
The Los Angeles protests, sparked by immigration crackdowns and arrests, quickly turned volatile, with law enforcement using tear gas and rubber bullets. Protesters blocked freeways and engaged in confrontations with police, leading to numerous arrests and property damage in downtown LA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen
Nippon Steel's Surge: Trump's Support Spurs Shares Skyward
Trump Postpones EU Tariffs to Foster Trade Negotiations
Trump Delays EU Tariff Threat: A Temporary Relief in Global Trade Tensions
ASEAN Meet: Anwar Ibrahim Seeks Dialogue with Trump