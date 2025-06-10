Left Menu

Escalating Drone Warfare: Russia's Relentless Offensive Against Ukraine

Russia launched the largest drone assault on Ukraine since the war began, using nearly 500 drones. The Ukrainian air force intercepted most of them, though tensions remain high as both nations engage in prisoner exchanges. Peace talks have stalled, and Ukraine continues to seek Western military support.

  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed its largest drone attack on Ukraine, deploying almost 500 drones overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force. This comes as the Kremlin intensifies its summer offensive amid stalled peace talks with Ukraine.

Despite setbacks in reaching a ceasefire, both nations continue to engage in prisoner exchanges. Ukraine's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed the majority of the oncoming drones and missiles, although a few hit their targets, leaving one person injured. Meanwhile, prisoner swaps are ongoing, marking minor cooperation between the warring parties.

The conflict sees Ukraine needing more Western military support, particularly in terms of air defenses. However, uncertainty persists amid changing US policies. Long-range drone attacks by Ukraine inside Russia represent a retaliatory measure but have led to more retaliatory assaults from Russia.

