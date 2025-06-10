Trump vs. Newsom: A Clash Over Immigration Protests

The escalating tension in Los Angeles, fueled by protests against immigration enforcement actions, has sparked a public confrontation between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to respond to the protests, citing legal provisions to mobilize federal service members in cases of rebellion. Governor Newsom, a staunch critic of Trump, plans to sue the administration, calling the deployment a violation of state sovereignty.

The exchange intensified with Trump's suggestion that Newsom should be arrested, drawing further controversy. As Newsom labeled Trump's actions as an attempt to create chaos, he warned protesters against escalating violence.