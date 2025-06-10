Left Menu

Iran's Quiet Role in Ceasefire Talks: A Trump Revelation

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is participating in ceasefire negotiations involving Israel and Hamas. The U.S. proposed a 60-day ceasefire, with hostages being a central issue. Trump did not provide details, and the White House has not commented further on Iran's involvement in the talks.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Iran is actively participating in a high-stakes negotiation to arrange a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas. Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasized the urgent necessity to recover hostages held in Gaza.

While President Trump refrained from offering specific details about Iran's involvement, the White House remains silent, as does Iran's mission to the United Nations. The current U.S. proposal suggests a 60-day ceasefire, to which Israel agreed, though Hamas has expressed its reservations.

Under the plan, 28 Israeli hostages and the remains of 180 Palestinians would be exchanged for 1,236 Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, separate negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program continue, adding another layer of complexity to the diplomatic efforts.

