California Challenges National Guard Deployment

California has filed a lawsuit claiming the deployment of the National Guard by President Trump's administration is illegal and infringes on the state's sovereignty. The controversy arises after protests against immigration raids led to the federal activation of troops, sparking criticism from Democratic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California has launched a legal battle, asserting that the Trump administration's move to deploy the National Guard is a violation of both the state's sovereignty and federal law. The action comes amid heightened tensions and public unrest.

The deployment, initiated by President Trump on Saturday, is seen by Democratic critics as an unwarranted escalation in response to protests over immigration raids in the southern part of the state.

This legal challenge marks a new chapter in the ongoing dispute between California and the federal government, raising questions about state versus federal authority in managing civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

