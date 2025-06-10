BJP Launches Minority Outreach with Constitution Distribution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority cell is preparing to engage with minority communities throughout the state by organizing outreach meetings at key religious sites, including mosques, churches, and madrasas. The initiative, highlighted by the success of Operation Sindoor, will emphasize the government's welfare schemes for minorities.

Kicking off on June 12 at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre, the campaign will involve the distribution of pocket-sized Constitution copies, aiming to raise minority awareness regarding their rights and responsibilities as Indian citizens. The movement is designed to celebrate 11 years of Narendra Modi's administration, with gatherings scheduled in major urban centers.

In a bid to foster trust with minority communities, the BJP plans to honor madrasa students excelling in academics and families of those who died while serving the nation. During International Yoga Day on June 21, yoga sessions will be held across 403 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. The outreach contrasts policies of past governments, with a focus on equitable distribution of welfare benefits to all poor citizens, including Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)