Russia's Stealthy Armament Surge in Africa

Russia is expanding its military footprint in Africa, delivering advanced weaponry to sub-Saharan conflict areas, an investigation by The Associated Press has revealed. Despite Western sanctions, Moscow is transporting tanks, artillery, and other military equipment using cargo ships to West Africa.

Satellite imagery and radio signals were used to track Russian-flagged ships from the Baltic Sea, loaded with military hardware. These shipments strengthen Russia's growing Africa Corps, as Moscow competes with Western countries for influence on the continent.

The emergence of the Africa Corps coincides with reduced Western military presence following multiple coups in the region, adding to the geopolitical tensions as Russia amplifies its military engagements.

