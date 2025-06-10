Left Menu

Russia's Stealthy Armament Surge in Africa

Russia is expanding its military presence in Africa by delivering sophisticated weaponry to sub-Saharan conflict zones. Using cargo ships, Russia is sending tanks, artillery, and other equipment, evading sanctions. This bolsters its Africa Corps amid a vacuum left by U.S. and European troop withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:36 IST
Russia's Stealthy Armament Surge in Africa
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Russia is expanding its military footprint in Africa, delivering advanced weaponry to sub-Saharan conflict areas, an investigation by The Associated Press has revealed. Despite Western sanctions, Moscow is transporting tanks, artillery, and other military equipment using cargo ships to West Africa.

Satellite imagery and radio signals were used to track Russian-flagged ships from the Baltic Sea, loaded with military hardware. These shipments strengthen Russia's growing Africa Corps, as Moscow competes with Western countries for influence on the continent.

The emergence of the Africa Corps coincides with reduced Western military presence following multiple coups in the region, adding to the geopolitical tensions as Russia amplifies its military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025