Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port

According to Houthi rebels, Israel launched an attack on the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. The rebels communicated this news through their al-Masirah satellite news channel, claiming that Israeli forces had targeted the docks on Tuesday.

The announcement from the Houthis did not provide extensive details beyond the location of the attack, with no elaboration on its impact or scale provided.

As of now, there has been no immediate acknowledgment or response from Israel regarding the alleged strike, leaving the region in a state of heightened tension and uncertainty.

