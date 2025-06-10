Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port

The Houthi rebels claimed that Israel attacked docks in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. The announcement was made via the al-Masirah satellite news channel. However, Israel has yet to acknowledge the alleged strike publicly. Details on the extent or impact of the attack remain limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:39 IST
Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

According to Houthi rebels, Israel launched an attack on the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. The rebels communicated this news through their al-Masirah satellite news channel, claiming that Israeli forces had targeted the docks on Tuesday.

The announcement from the Houthis did not provide extensive details beyond the location of the attack, with no elaboration on its impact or scale provided.

As of now, there has been no immediate acknowledgment or response from Israel regarding the alleged strike, leaving the region in a state of heightened tension and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025