Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port
The Houthi rebels claimed that Israel attacked docks in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. The announcement was made via the al-Masirah satellite news channel. However, Israel has yet to acknowledge the alleged strike publicly. Details on the extent or impact of the attack remain limited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:39 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
According to Houthi rebels, Israel launched an attack on the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. The rebels communicated this news through their al-Masirah satellite news channel, claiming that Israeli forces had targeted the docks on Tuesday.
The announcement from the Houthis did not provide extensive details beyond the location of the attack, with no elaboration on its impact or scale provided.
As of now, there has been no immediate acknowledgment or response from Israel regarding the alleged strike, leaving the region in a state of heightened tension and uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
