Smriti Irani Highlights India's Progress Under Modi Government

In a recent address, Senior BJP leader and former Union minister, Smriti Irani, emphasized the major strides made during the 11-year tenure of the Modi government in alleviating multidimensional poverty for 25 crore citizens in India.

Irani highlighted significant achievements such as providing four crore houses and ensuring tap water access to 15 crore families. Additionally, the government distributed 12 crore LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and constructed 12 crore toilets.

She noted the diverse representation in the Modi cabinet, with over 60% from SC, ST, and OBC communities. Irani also emphasized India's advances in defense exports, which have increased 34-fold, and praised the Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)