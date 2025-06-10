Karnataka Leaders Demand Justice After Tragic RCB Celebration Stampede
Karnataka opposition leaders visited the family of Bhumik, who died in a stampede during an RCB celebration, to offer condolences. They criticized government actions and demanded justice. Bhumik's father emphasized the irreplaceable loss, questioning government responsibility. The Karnataka High Court is hearing a petition regarding the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a gesture of solidarity, Karnataka's opposition leaders R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy visited the grieving family of Bhumik, an engineering student from Hassan district, who tragically lost his life during a stampede at the recent RCB victory celebration. The leaders expressed condolences and assured the family of pursuing justice.
R. Ashok addressed the media, underscoring the deep sorrow of Bhumik's family, who, despite being economically stable, face the void left by their only son's death. He criticized the timing of the celebration and called for accountability, urging the Chief Minister's replacement and a thorough investigation into the disaster.
Bhumik's father, D.T. Lakshman, lamented the preventable nature of the tragedy, criticizing the government's lack of foresight in hosting the event amid large crowds. He praised opposition leaders for their genuine support and reiterated his pursuit of justice. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is deliberating on a related petition concerning the arrest of an RCB executive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
